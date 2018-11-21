Douglas County Sheriff’s Office – Activity Report

On November 16, 2018, Deputy Harley was patrolling CR 307 when he met a vehicle that did not share the roadway, upon turning around, he followed the vehicle until it came to a stop in a driveway on CR 303 where the driver angrily exited the vehicle and began cussing Deputy Harley in the county road.

The subject was quickly identified as Justin Coonts age 47, of Ava. After a brief encounter, Coonts was put into handcuffs and K9 Yadi, was deployed and made a positive alert on the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, a capsule containing methamphetamines was located, as well as a loaded firearm. Coonts was detained on a 24-hour hold.



A search warrant was granted for his residence south of town, where the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located and seized five grams of additional methamphetamines as well as numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, guns and two illegally harvested deer, which were turned over to Conservation Agent Mark Henry.

Coonts has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Felony D and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm x 2 Felony D. Bond has been set at $20,000 10% cash surety with CPS Supervision. Coonts has since bonded from jail.