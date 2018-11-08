Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received and answered 112 Calls for Service during the week of October 28, to November 4, 2018. During that time 18 individuals were arrested and booked. There are currently 19 inmates in the jail.

On November 1, 2018, the Howell County Sheriff’s office served a warrant on Kenneth Martin, age 51, of West Plains, for Possession of Controlled Substance Felony D. The warrant stemmed from a traffic stop conducted in Douglas county at the Roadside Park on September 28, 2018. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or 10% cash surety with CPS supervision 2x weekly. Martin has since posted bond.

On November 2, 2018, Autumn Sharp age 35, of Ava, was arrested on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance Felony D. The warrant stemmed from a search warrant that occurred on August 10, 2018, at a residence in the eastern part of the city. Sharp’s bond was set at $10,000 10% cash surety with CPS supervision with drug testing 2x weekly. Sharp has since bonded from the Douglas County Jail.