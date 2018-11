(Ava-MO) – During the week of October 21 to October 28, 2018, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received and answered 96 Calls for Service and has Arrested and Booked 12 individuals into the Douglas County Jail.

On October 28, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office transported Jessica Cooper, age 31, of Ava, on a Grand Jury Indictment on charges stemming from a search warrant served in June 2017. Cooper has been charged with Possession of Controlled Substance with a $10,000 10% cash surety.