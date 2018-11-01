Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO – Fri. Oct. 26, 2018, MO Dept. of Ag, USDA Market News

Ava- Douglas County Livestock Auction

Feeder Cattle Auction for 10/25/18

Receipts: 1094 Last Week: 1549 Last Year: 1598

Compared to last week, feeder calves traded weak to 3.00 lower. Too few yearlings for a price comparison. Weaned feeders participating in health programs had the best demand and were given premiums. Demand moderate, supply light to moderate. The feeder supply consisted of 45 percent steers, 45 percent heifers, 9 percent bulls, 1 percent Holsteins, and 17 percent of the total feeder offering was over 600 lbs. Approximately 25 percent of the total receipts were replacement cows or slaughter cows. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 lower.

Feeder Steers:

Medium and Large 1

250-300 lbs 175.00-185.00; 300-400 lbs 171.00-181.00; 400-450 lbs 165.00-173.00; 450-500 lbs 155.00-160.00, thin Pkg 177.00; 500-550 lbs 141.00-147.50, fleshy 135.00, value added 162.50- 166.00; 550-600 lbs few 144.00-146.00, fleshy 130.00, value added 159.00- 162.50;600-700 lbs few 148.00-155.00, fleshy pkg 125.00; value added 152.50; 700-750 lbs few 145.00-148.00; pkg 800 lbs 144.00; pkg 872 lbs 138.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

350-400 lbs few 160.00; 400-450 lbs few 135.00-142.00, thin pkg 155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-136.00.

Large 1-2

pkg 542 lbs 115.00.

Holsteins:

Large 2

pkg 915 lbs 92.50.

Large 3

pkg 315 lbs 75.00; pkg 410 lbs 72.50; pkg 920 lbs 70.00.

Feeder Heifers:

Medium and Large 1 300-400 lbs 142.50-156.00; 400-450 lbs 135.00-140.00, value added 152.00-156.00; 500-600 lbs 123.00-145.00, Value added 145.00; 600-700 lbs 127.50-140.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

250-300 lbs 135.00-142.00; 300-400 lbs 120.00-140.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00- 129.00; 500-550 lbs 120.00-130.00; pkg 1003 lbs 87.00.

Medium and Large 2

250-300 lbs 110.00-120.00; 400-450 lbs 110.00-112.50.

Feeder Bulls:

Medium and Large 1

pkg 405 lbs 161.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

Pkg 337 lbs 125.00; pkg 444 lbs 125.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-128.00; 600-650 lbs few 115.00-124.00.

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 44.00-49.00 few 50.00-52.50 ———-

Boning 80-85 44.00-50.00 50.50-55.00 40.00-43.50

Lean 85-90 35.00-45.50 few 47.00-48.50 32.00-35.00

very Thin 20.00-30.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1375-1860 lbs 76.00-79.00, low dressing 68.00-74.50.

Feeder/Stocker Cows:

Medium and Large 1-2

1-3 yrs 790-910 lbs 90.00- 95.00, pkg 2 yrs 892 lbs 110.00.

Medium 1-2

pkg 1-3 yrs 775 lbs 77.00.

Replacement Cows:

Medium and Large 1-2

2-6 yrs 1000-1240 lbs 2nd to 3rd Stage 725.00-875.00, 1st stage 725.00-760.00; short solid 1400 lbs 3rd Stage 725.00 per head.

Medium 1-2

4-5 yrs 1138-1215 lbs 3rd stage 650.00-675.00 per head.

Medium and Large 2

5 yrs to short solid mouth 960-1060 lbs 2nd to 3rd stage 500.00-750.00 per head.

Medium 2

3-6 yrs 775-815 lbs 3rd stage 475.00-510.00 per head.

Cow/Calf Pairs:

Medium and Large 1-2

few 2-6 yrs 875-925 lbs with 200-250 lb calves 925.00-1050.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2

6 yrs 1350 lbs With 200 lb calves 775.00 per pair.

Please Note: The above USDA LPGMN price report is reflective of the majority of classes and grades of livestock offered for sale. There may be instances where some sales do not fit within reporting guidelines and therefore will not be included in the report. Prices are reported on an FOB basis, unless otherwise noted.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618; 24-Hour Market Report 573-522-9244,

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS141.txt