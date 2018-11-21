Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO – Fri. Nov 16, 2018, MO Dept. of Ag, USDA Market News

Ava- Douglas County Livestock Auction

Feeder Cattle Auction for 11/15/18

Receipts: 950 Last Week: 1496 Year Ago: 1920

Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves steady, not enough yearlings for a good price test. Slaughter cows 2.00 to 5.00 higher, slaughter bulls steady. Demand moderate for calves, good for slaughter cows, supply moderate to light. The temperature starting to moderate after the recent winter blast. Near 13 percent of receipts were re-placement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 41 percent steers, 47 percent heifers, 12 percent bulls, with 23 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers:

Medium and Large 1

370-400 lbs few 182.00-187.00; 400-500 lbs 167.00-181.00, 490-500 lbs fleshy few 150.00; 500-600 lbs 148.00-164.00, fleshy 145.00-155.00; 600-670 lbs 146.00-152.50, pkg 624 lbs calves 140.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

pkg 294 lbs thin 175.00; pkg 393 lbs thin 175.00; 435-500 lbs 156.00-167.00; 500-600 lbs 149.00-159.00; 600-670 lbs 140.00-150.00; pkg 785 lbs 140.00.

Medium and Large 2

pkg 468 lbs 143.00. Small 4 pkg 428 lbs Jerseys 55.00.

Feeder Heifers:

Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs 137.00-148.00; 500-600 lbs 137.50-147.00, 500-535 lbs fleshy 132.50-136.00; 600-650 lbs 132.50-138.00, pkg calves 128.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

400-500 lbs 130.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-137.50; 630-700 lbs 122.50-130.00.

Medium and Large 2

450-465 lbs 130.00-132.00; pkg 756 lbs 117.50.

Medium 2

pkg 424 lbs 122.50; pkg 573 lbs 122.50.

Feeder Bulls:

Medium and Large 1

400-430 lbs 156.00-170.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

470-485 lbs few 130.00-134.00; 500-560 lbs 120.00-135.00; 600-670 lbs calves 112.50-118.00.

Medium and Large 2

pkg 332 lbs 140.00; 400-415 lbs few 132.00-133.00; pkg 550 lbs 115.00.

Medium 1-2

pkg 482 lbs 131.00.

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 40.00-43.50 ind 38.50

Boning 80-85 39.50-45.00 couple 48.00 39.50-40.00

Lean 85-90 37.50-42.00 42.00-45.00 30.00-38.00

shelly kind 25.00-33.00

Slaughter Bulls:

Yield Grade 1-2

1240-2095 lbs, 64.50-69.50; High Dressing ind 76.00; Low Dressing 53.50-61.00.

Replacement Cows: not well tested.

Cow/Calf Pairs: scarce.

