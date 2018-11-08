Douglas County Health Department Recognized

The Douglas County Health Department was recognized on Thursday, Nov. 1, for attaining accreditation through the Missouri Institute for Community Health. The Douglas County Health Department is one of four agencies in the state and nation to receive accreditation under new performance standards, and those standards are based on the evidence / experience-based package of essential governmental public health service and capacities called the Foundational Public Health Services. This process has advanced and ensured quality and performance within the Douglas County Health Department. Shown above, from left to right, is Verlin Rogers, Chairman for the Douglas County Board of Trustees, Dr. Dalen Duitsman, Director of Ozarks Public Health Institute and past board president of the Missouri Institute for Community Health, and Valerie Reese, Administrator for the Douglas County Health Department.