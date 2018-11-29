Douglas Co. Veterans Memorial Association Honored for Hosting The Wall That Heals

Mayor David Norman, right, is shown above presenting Commander Bernie Holstine with one of two proclamations given to the DCVMA for The Wall That Heals. One proclamation was from the City of Ava and acknowledged Sept. 22 as The Wall That Heals Day in Ava. The second proclamation, which was also presented by Mayor Norman, was from Governor Mike Parson. The proclamations were acknowledged during the DCVMA Appreciation Dinner held on Tuesday, Sept. 20.