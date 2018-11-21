DONALD GENE HUDSON ESTATE

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF A GUARDIAN CONSERVATOR

STATE OF MISSOURI

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of )

DONALD GENE HUDSON )

Incapacitated/Disabled )

Estate No. 18DG-PR00040

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF DONALD GENE HUDSON, A DISABLED PERSON:

On the 14TH day of NOVEMBER, 2018, MINDI LAWSON was appointed guardian/conservator of the estate of DONALD GENE HUDSON, a person adjudicated disabled under the laws of the State of Missouri, by Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri. The business address of the guardian/conservator is: 71 CR 824, NOBLE, MO 65715 and her attorney is Karen Bates-Crouch, Box 2005, 306 East Washington, Ava, Missouri 65608.

All creditors of said disabled person are notified to file their claims in Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri.

Date of first publication: November 22, 2018.

KIM HATHCOCK Circuit Clerk

Probate Clerk – Kim Miller

