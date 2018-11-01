Diabetes Awareness Month

Mayor David Norman presented a proclamation to members of the Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday, Oct. 23 in recognition of Diabetes Awareness Month Nov. 1. Participants shown above are from left to right, Hailey Richards, Norman, Ulla Farrow, Evelyn Egan, Sonya Hodges, Elizabeth Hull, and Sharon Skaggs.  This year’s theme is “Everyday Reality.”

