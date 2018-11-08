Dewey Short Visitor Center Announces November Programs

BRANSON, Mo. – During the month of November park rangers will be offering the following interpretive programs and events at Dewey Short Visitor Center. All programs are free of charge and no registration is required.

Dewey Short Visitor Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located just south of Table Rock Dam on State Highway 165. The visitor center offers interactive displays, a 22-minute movie about the purpose and construction of the dam, and viewing decks overlooking Table Rock Lake and Dam. Picnic facilities and a 2.2 mile asphalt surface trail are located on the visitor center grounds.

Beginning in mid-November, the area by the front desk will be all decked out with Christmas spirit and will feature information about the benefits of recycling live Christmas trees to promote ecologic benefits for our lands and waterways.

On Saturday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. a ranger at the visitor center will be talking about the importance of cold water safety and the specific hazards of cold water exposure.

What is, “Hydropower?” “What are the benefits of it?” Find out the answers to these questions and more, from a Park Ranger in the visitor center on Friday Nov. 2, 9 and 30 at 3p.m.

Join a ranger on Monday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. at the visitor center for our Energy Carnival. Play interactive games with friends and family while enhancing your knowledge of energy conservation.

Are you a fishing enthusiast and want to increase your knowledge of the fish species at Table Rock Lake? Be sure to check out the visitor center Sunday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. A ranger will be available to discuss the fishing regulations in Missouri as well as the locations of fish attractors at Table Rock Lake.

Join us for a special event Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as we celebrate Geographic Information System Day. GIS Day is an international grassroots event to promote geographic literacy in schools, communities, and organizations. Learn more about GIS technology and geography. Users of GIS technology will showcase real-world applications of this extraordinary technology. For more information visit www.gisday.com.

Finally on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. a ranger will be exhibiting the Enviroscape display to showcase how pollution ends up in our waterways and environment, and how you can help prevent it. This is a great interactive program for all ages.

Some programs may be canceled in inclement weather. For more information or to check the status of a program, please call 501-340-1943.