Dennis Briggs Trustee Sale

TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN RE: Dennis Briggs single man Trustee’s Sale:

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Dennis Briggs single man dated March 20, 2007 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Douglas County, Missouri in Book 462, Page 437 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 2:50 PM), at the North Front Door of the Court House, City of Ava, County of Douglas, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Douglas County, State of Missouri, to wit:

ALL THAT PART OF THE NORTH 330 FEET OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/ 4 OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 27, RANGE 12 LYING EAST OF THE PUBLIC ROAD. [IN THE COUNTY OF DOUGLAS, MISSOURI, EXCEPT ANY PART THEREOF NOW IN OR USED FOR STREET, ROAD OR HIGHWAY.] SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIONS AND RIGHT-OF WAY OF RECORD. [THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN BRACKETS HAS BEEN ADDED TO MORE ACCURATELY REFLECT THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION]

to satisfy said debt and cost.

MILLSAP & SINGER, P.C.,

Successor Trustee

612 Spirit Drive

St. Louis, MO 63005

(636) 537-0110

File No: 193246.112818.390907 FC

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

PUBLISH ON: November 1, 2018 11/08/2018, 11/15/2018, 11/22/2018

11-01-7-4t