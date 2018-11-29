Daughters of the American Revolution Donate Books to Ava Elementary Students

By Jason Hoekema

Several books were donated to Ava Elementary students last Tuesday as part of a campaign to increase literacy and the love of reading.

Sandra Walker, regent of the Carl Nieman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), lead the group in it their first year of participating in a national project created by the organization.

Ten history-themed texts were provided to students in Annette Copeland’s classroom, who emphasized the importance of literacy and history for her students.

“I personally think history is as important to a person’s learning as reading is,” said Copeland. “My students are beginning to learn how fascinating history actually is and how necessary it is that they know history…”

Copeland also has a list of other books the class is interested in acquiring.

“(They) need reading for any job they will ever hold,” said Copeland. “We’re always looking for resources, looking for new books.

Walker shared an similar view, stating that the nation is built on literacy.

“If you can’t read or write, you can’t participate in life,” said Walker.

The books were welcomed by students whose arms shot up at the question of who wanted one. Titles included educational works about U.S. Presidents and significant historical events from America’s history.

Cody Wilker held his book with

a special appreciation for the donation.

“(I) just moved here, all of my books are at my old house,” Wilker said as he held onto one of the books.

The Carl Neiman Chapter is based in Ava, part of the Missouri State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution which was established in 1894.

According to the local chapter’s website, they work to promote history, education, and the sense of patriotism.

DAR ties history into maintaining “memory and spirit” of those who served and helped achieve American independence while educating the next generations and cultivating a sense of patriotism amongst young minds.