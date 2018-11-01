Dana Rademan Miller to Serve as Next Chief Clerk of the Missouri House of Representatives

JEFFERSON CITY – House Speaker Designee Elijah Haahr has announced that Dana Rademan Miller will serve as the next chief clerk of the Missouri House of Representatives. Miller, who has served as the assistant chief clerk for the past six years, will begin her new duties as the chief administrator for the House immediately, but will also need a vote of support from the full membership when the 2019 regular session begins in January.

Haahr said Miller’s years of exemplary service in the House and her dedication to protecting the integrity of the institution and the legislative process make her the ideal choice to take over the role as chief clerk.

“The House is incredibly fortunate to have a dedicated public servant as talented and hard-working as Dana Rademan Miller. She has the experience and institutional knowledge to make an immediate positive impact in her new position, and she possesses the vision to lead the House in a bold new direction in the future. I am thrilled to have her as our new chief clerk, and excited to work with her these next two years while I serve as Speaker,” said Haahr, R-Springfield.

Current House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, said about the decision, “As I leave the House I have every confidence this institution is in the best, most capable hands with Dana as chief clerk and Elijah as Speaker. Both are tireless public servants who will use their knowledge and experience to provide outstanding leadership for the Missouri House of Representatives in the years to come.”

Haahr made the final decision to name Miller as the new chief clerk, but relied on the recommendations of a bipartisan selection committee. Because the chief clerk is a nonpartisan position that works with all members of the Missouri House, Haahr said it was important to have a clerk who has the trust and respect of both sides of the aisle.

In support of the decision to hire Miller as clerk, Assistant Minority Floor Leader Gina Mitten, D-St. Louis, said, “Dana Miller’s knowledge of House rules and procedures is unparalleled, making her the perfect choice to be chief clerk. I couldn’t be more thrilled with her selection.”

Miller fills the position held for the last 12 years by Adam Crumbliss, who recently resigned to take a position with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. As clerk, Miller will serve as the chief administrator of the House of Representatives and will have duties that include oversight of the day-to-day operations of the institution and handling of parliamentary inquiries. Miller will also be responsible for the procedural movement of legislation through the process.

A mid-Missouri native, Miller began her service with the House of Representatives in 2001 as a senior legislative specialist with the House Procedures Office. She was elevated to the position of assistant chief clerk and director of procedures in 2012. In this position she worked closely with the chief clerk, as well as House members and staff, to coordinate and provide assistance on matters relating to legislative and parliamentary procedure. Miller also serves as the chair of the Missouri State Capitol Commission, which works to preserve and restore the Missouri State Capitol building and grounds. She has a bachelor’s degree in History and Government from Columbia College, and a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

“It is truly a privilege to work in this great building alongside so many dedicated public servants, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the House of Representatives and the people of Missouri in this new role,” said Miller.