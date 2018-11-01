Cross Country Team Sends Eden Little To State

With a time of 22:25 Eden Little (above) qulaified for the State Cross Country Meet Saturday November 3rd.

The Ava Cross Country team competed in the Class 3 District 2 Cross Country meet this past Saturday in Ironton, Missouri at Arcadia Valley High School. One runner, Eden Little, qualified for the State Meet to be held this coming Saturday, November 3rd, in Jefferson City, Missouri. To qualify, a runner needed to finish in the top 15, or be on the top two finishing teams. The race was a 5K (3.1 miles). The results are as follows:

Varsity Boys:

Bryce Mings — 16th — 18:53

Garret DeVore — 33rd — 20:05

Caden Prock — 44th — 20:53

Jacob Key — 52nd — 21:21

Ethan Tucker — 65th — 23:25

Eli Miller — 69th — 24:06

Dwight Emerson — 73rd — 28:02

Varsity Girls:

Eden Little — 10th — 22:25 (State Qualifier)

Emily Stillings — 22nd — 23:44

Layla Giorgianni — 35th — 25:02

Clara Sicilia — 39th — 25:17

Carter Crews — 54th — 28:41

Rebekah Evans — 56th — 29:22

Grace Key — 58th — 32:54