Crop Conference Gives Updates on Dicamba, Pests, Disease

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The annual University of Missouri Crop Management Conference offers updates on how 2018’s drought-to-downpour growing season affected crops, pests and disease, and provides insights on how trade affects agricultural commodity markets.

The event, Dec. 18-19 at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia, also includes information on dicamba research and label requirements, says MU Extension weed scientist Kevin Bradley.

The training is aimed at certified crop advisers, farmers and others in the ag industry.

Topics include wheat management, commodity markets, emerging crop pests, post-drought diseases, phosphorus management, soybean management and yield gaps, soil health, weed management, soil and water conservation, behavioral economics, new ag technology, and glyphosate-resistant weeds.

Presenters include researchers and specialists from MU, University of Wisconsin, Iowa State University, University of Tennessee and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

For details and registration information, visit plantsciencesweb.missouri.edu/cmc. The deadline for registration is Dec. 7.

For questions about registration, contact the MU Conference Office at 573-882-9554 or muconf9@missouri.edu.