County Line – Veda Bushong

Donna Dodson was here on Monday. She came on Wed. to help with the baking too.

Melvin Bushong of Branson and Mayme Lambdin of Rogersville vised me on Wednesday.

Those here on Thursday were David and Donna Dodson, Butch and Diana Davis, Michael Dodson, Bryse, Chase, Dallee & Deanna Porter, Keith and Melanie Breeding, Megan, Macee, Quin, Reece Goforth, Amy Croney and Axel Bentley Iott, & Emily & Dylan, Dominick Bristol, Cedrick Bristol, Ashlynn Parker. We had a good dinner and visiting.

Those visiting John & Jo Stephens were Max and Kathy Stephens, Eric Stephens, Frank and Jordan Lada, Lisa Hensley & Ivan, Seth and Laken Hensley.

Kevin & Sandy and C.J. Rackley of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, are here visiting family.

Quin Breeding played basketball on Monday & Tuesday. Keith and Melanie went to watch.

Max and Kathy Stephens visited Jo & John on Sunday.

Donna and Megan and Macee and I went to lunch on Saturday.

Megan had to go to the emergency room Friday night. She had a kidney stone.

Get well wishes to Kenny Breeding.

Btryse Dodson visited David & Donna over the weekend.

Reece Goforth visited family and friends over the weekend.

Debra Reed of Kansas called Sunday. Tiffany & Brittany & family were all there for Thanksgiving.