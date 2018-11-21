Counting Our Blessings – Congressman Smith Capitol Report

In a few short days it will be Thanksgiving in America and family members will be traveling home, there will be turkey on the table, games around the house, and football on the television. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays – not just because of the incredible food and traditions – but because of the chance to gather with close friends and loved ones and reflect on all of life’s blessings.

When President George Washington proclaimed the first nationwide day of Thanksgiving, he said, “…it is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor.”

I enjoy this quote because to me President Washington captured the Thanksgiving spirit. Every day I remember that through Him all things are possible, but it is easy to get caught up in the constant distractions life throws our way and forget to say “Thank you.” I enjoy Thanksgiving because of the opportunity to go around the table and say what you’re thankful for, to pause and reflect, and to remember how blessed we are.

As Americans, we have much to be thankful for. At a time where cable news focuses solely on the President and stories that cause division, it may be easy to forget how blessed we are to live in America. We’re living in the greatest, freest country in the world. Our economy is prospering, and we enjoy civil and religious liberties like nowhere else in the world.

Our country is certainly blessed, and I’m especially thankful for the opportunity to serve and represent my neighbors before the U.S. House of Representatives. Only in America could a rural farm kid like me have the chance to work with the President every day to make life in our communities better, and I’m thankful for Missouri’s families who have placed their trust in me. Even though it doesn’t dominate the airwaves and fit the mainstream media’s narrative, the past two years working with President Trump have resulted in a lot to be thankful for. We passed monumental tax reform, overhauled the VA to better serve our veterans, and passed comprehensive legislation to address the opioid epidemic. We gave the troops who protect us every day their largest pay raise in nine years and have overturned the most burdensome Washington rules to return power to everyday Americans. For all of this, I’m thankful to have a great partner and friend in the White House.

As we spend time with our families this week, it’s important to remember that the American way of life we are blessed with is protected by the men and women in the United States military. Many of our nation’s troops will be spending the holidays away from their families. I ask that as you say a prayer at the dinner table this Thanksgiving, you pray for our troops’ protection and health this holiday season.

I hope you have a warm beginning to the holiday season and a happy and blessed Thanksgiving!