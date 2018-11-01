Convoy of Hope Remains in Florida Helping Hurricane Survivors

More than 110,000 individuals have been helped

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — October 26, 2018 — In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Convoy of Hope is providing relief supplies to thousands of people affected by the storm’s destruction. Over the past two weeks, Convoy has been in Florida providing disaster relief supplies to hurricane survivors.

Convoy of Hope has helped more than 110,000 people and has received nearly 4 million pounds of product to distribute to storm survivors. Convoy has established a main distribution hub, including a drive-thru distribution site set up at Rivertown Community Church in Marianna, Florida, where they have served more than 7,000 cars. From this hub, they are also distributing disaster relief supplies like water, food and hygiene kits to surrounding areas. Thirty-five communities have been served through their mobile distribution services, which help those in outlying areas still struggling with a lack of resources. Some are still without power.

“Convoy of Hope plans to be in Florida helping those affected by Hurricane Michael for the long haul. We have responded to numerous storms, and this is one of the worst I have seen — entire neighborhoods are gone, communities are destroyed, people are trying to figure out how they will rebuild. Convoy is here to help ease some of the burden by providing the basics: food, water, hygiene kits and other disaster relief supplies,” said Jeff Nene, Convoy of Hope’s national spokesperson.

Convoy of Hope is a recognized partner on the Charity Navigator website for Hurricane Michael relief response and is a member of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

To follow Convoy’s response, visit convoyofhope.org.