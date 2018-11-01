Commending Sacrifice of Veterans

By University Communications

It’s a way to say “Thank you.”

Missouri State University will honor U.S. military veterans with a series of Veterans Day campus events in early November.

The featured events are as follows:

Nov. 4 –– “A Musical Salute to Veterans” concert, 4 p.m., Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

The university bands will perform a selection of patriotic music. Football Bears head coach Dave Steckel, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1975-1978, will be the featured speaker.

Retired U.S. Air Force band member Lance LaDuke will perform with the Pride Band section leaders. The event is free and open to the public.

Nov. 9 –– Veterans Day breakfast, concert and ‘Taps’ service, 9-10 a.m., Plaster Student Union Ballroom

Area veteran alumni, friends and community members can enjoy a complimentary breakfast in appreciation for their military service. Central Bank and Central Trust are sponsors for the event.

Admission is free. Registration is requested online or by calling 417-836-5654.

The 135th Army Band will perform a concert at 10:30 a.m. in front of McDonald Arena. Trumpeters will cascade “Taps” throughout campus starting at 11:11 a.m while military aircraft fly over.

These performances are free and open to the public.

Nov. 10 –– BearFest Village, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Veterans and current military can visit the Veteran Student Center tent for free food and beverages.

Football Bears vs. North Dakota State, 2 p.m., Plaster Stadium

Veterans and current military get a free reserved bleacher seat ticket with military ID. Their families can buy half-price reserved bleacher seat tickets. $6 for adults, $3 for children, free for children 2 years old or younger.

The university will recognize veterans at halftime.