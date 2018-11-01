City Officials To Host Transportation Tax Town Hall Meeting Today

The City of Ava is hosting an informational town hall meeting today (Nov. 1) to discuss and answer questions about the city’s transportation tax issue appearing on the Nov. 6 ballot. The meeting is being held at the Senior Center, and the public session starts at 7:00 p.m.

Mayor David Norman urges Ava residents to attend and learn more about the one-half of one-percent (1/2 of 1%) sales tax city officials are asking voters to approve next week.

If the city’s sales tax is approved, proceeds are specifically earmarked for improvements to city street infrastructures.

The city’s tax request, however, is limited to a seven year span, and once the seven-year commitment is finished the tax goes away.