City of Ava’s New Veterans Memorial To Be Dedicated Saturday

The City of Ava has just completed a special new project, and the public is urged to attend the unveiling this Saturday, Nov. 10, in the lower area of the City Park.

A newly designed and specially created Veterans Memorial has been constructed near the walking trail in the lower park, and the Memorial has been put in place to honor local veterans, of all types of military service divisions.

The Memorial dedication begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and all veterans and residents are urged to attend.

According to city officials, this memorial setting is the first step in creating a special area of recognition for acknowledging local veterans.

Future plans include markers designating every branch of military service. Arrangements are also underway to provide the public the opportunity to purchase one or more brick paver(s) engraved with the name of a family member or loved one who served in military service. The pavers will be installed near the memorial, to create a special walking area.

For more information, please contact the City of Ava, (417) 683-5516.