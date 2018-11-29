City Council Hires New Police Officer

The Ava Board of Aldermen held a closed session meeting Tuesday, Nov. 27. During the session, council voted to hire Noah Reese, of Marshfield, Mo. as a new officer for the Ava Police Department. Reese is a graduate of the law enforcement academy at Drury University, and has attended OTC where his course of study was Criminal Justice.

A graduate of Marshfield High School, Reese has plans to move to Ava in the near future.

Council also accepted a letter of resignation from Danny Maggard, a dispatcher in the Ava Police Dept.