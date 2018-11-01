(Ava-MO) – Ava High students selected as the Citizens of the month for September are Carter Crews and Anthony Merriett, both seniors at Ava High School. In September, the character word of recognition was citizenship.

Carter Crews is the daughter of Chris and Lorella Crews.

Carter is very active in a host of activities, including Pep Club, where she serves as president; cross country team member; basketball, Scholar Bowl; and Compass Leader.Her special community project is helping pass out food at the food drive.

Carter also plays on the worship team weekly, and this summer, worked as a life guard.

After high school, Carter plans to attend Missouri S &T, and apply for work at NASA.

Carter’s teachers acknowledge she is a hard worker, and sets a great example for underclassman. She represents AHS well by being an outstanding citizen.

Anthony Merriett is the son of Cody and Christy Merriett.

Anthony’s activities include three years of football, and four years of FFA. His special community projects include helping FFA pick up trash from areas around the Ava community.

After high school, Anthony plans to attend college and go into law enforcement.

Anthony’s teachers say he is an outstanding citizen, and he sets a great example for all students on the football field and at school.

For the month of October, the character word of recognition was respect.

Brody Tidwell, a freshman at Ava High School, is the son of Jacob and Karen Tidwell.

Brody’s special activities include football, fishing club, and FFA.

After high school, Brody plans to attend college, pursuing a major in forestry or fishery management.

Brody’s teachers say he is a pleasure to have in the classroom, and he is always kind and respectful to teachers and fellow classmates.

Julia Henry is a freshman at Ava High School and the daughter of Mark and Tina Henry.

Julia’s activities include softball, basketball, FFA, and FBLA. She is also very active in the Ava Assembly of God Church.

After high school, Julia plans to attend college and study animal science or medicine. Her goal is to become a veterinarian or surgeon.

Julia’s teachers state she is a great student who does what is asked, and also does outstanding work in class. She is kind and respectful to students and teachers.