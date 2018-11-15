Church of the Living God – Susan Cook

Our morning started with prayer. We lifted our requests to the Lord, then Brother Don read our devotions from Matthew chapter 24, verse 36. Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class, Sister Misty taught the beginners class and Sister Susan taught the youth class. We sang praises to the Lord and there were many special songs of praise.

Brother Gary Moore brought God’s message this morning, speaking on the Holy Spirit starting with scriptures from 1 Corinthians chapter 3, verse 16. “Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you?”

Are you taking care of God’s temple? Are you filling it with the things of God or the things of the world? When we allow the things of this world to enter our temple, such as bitterness, wrath, anger and evil speaking, we cause grief to our Lord. Ephesians chapter 4, verse 30-32 tells us to grieve not the Holy Spirit of God, but to put away all malice and to be kind to each other, tenderhearted and forgiving, as God has forgiven us. Will we be followers of God, as His dear children, or will we grieve our Father? Let us walk in love, as Christ loves us.

We had a wonderful time of fellowship at dinner today. We celebrated our thankfulness for all God has done for us. It was a wonderful time.