Church of the Living God – Susan Cook

Our morning started with prayer. We lifted our requests to the Lord. It is wonderful to know that we have a Heavenly Father who truly wants to hear our cries to Him and He wants to help us. The day goes much better knowing we have placed everything in God’s hands. Brother Don read our devotions from 2nd Peter chapter 3, verses 8 & 9.

Brother Don taught the adult Sunday school class; Sister Misty taught the beginners class; and Sister Susan taught the youth class. We sang songs of praise to our Lord and there were some special songs.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from James chapter 5, verses 7-11. “Be patient therefore, Brethren, unto the coming of the Lord…” How patient are you with your children, your family, friends or even strangers? Do you consider what they might be going through and continue to show love, or do you let their actions affect you in a negative way? Does your lack of patience cause you to show anger, resentment, and judgment? How many times have you said, “I will forgive, but I will never forget.”. It can be hard to let go of resentment and grudges if someone has done us wrong, but true forgiveness starts with truly letting go of the past. How would your life be if God’s patience was no better than yours? How many times has God forgiven you of things you have done that have hurt Him so much? How much patience has He shown to you? How could any of us ever be worthy to be called His children if not for His Grace, His love His patience, His true forgiveness? The next time you feel your patience running thin, stop and pray. Ask God to help you show His patience and love. It will definitely help a soul in need, and that soul may be yours.

Sunday Nov. 11th is our church dinner, celebrating our Thanksgiving for everything God has done for us. Come join us for a time of worship and fellowship.