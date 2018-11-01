Church of the Living God – Susan Cook

Our morning started with prayer. We lifted our requests to the Lord. There were several praise reports of how good God has been to so many of us. Brother Don read our devotions from 2nd Timothy chapter 4, verse 8. Sister Linda is on vacation, so Brother Don also taught the adult Sunday school class. Sister Misty taught the beginners class and Sister Susan taught the youth class.

It was good to see all the children there this morning since they were out late last night at a fall party that Ken and Vickie and their family hosted for the church and many others. It was a wonderful evening for everyone. Many thanks go out to them for all the work they did.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 119, verses 9-15. “Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way?” How can we find the way to our eternal home in Heaven? What can we do to live a life that is pleasing to God? So many are being taught that there are many ways to Heaven. Souls are being lost to the false teachings of this world. So many churches are bringing things of this world into their services. We cannot serve two masters. We must follow God completely or follow this sinful world. How do we know the difference? There is one true way to Heaven, and that is through the blood of Jesus Christ. There is only one true Master, Father, Saviour, and that is God Almighty. God’s ways are perfect, there is no better way. So how do we learn God’s ways and His plans for us? It is really very simple. Pray. Talk to God always. Ask Him for understanding, for guidance and He will show you the way. Read the Bible every day. God will teach you through His living word. The religions of this world will change with whatever is popular at the moment, but God is unchanging. God is the same yesterday, today and for ever. What He teaches you today will still be true tomorrow. “Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way? By taking heed thereto according to Thy word.”