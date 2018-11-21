CFO Honors Danny Letsinger for Board Member Excellence

Danny Letsinger, who recently retired from 10 years of service on the Douglas County Community Foundation Board of Governors, received a Board Member Award of Excellence from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Letsinger was one of five board leaders within the CFO’s 49-member affiliate network honored at the annual Affiliate Conference on Friday, Nov. 9 in Springfield.

He was cited for tenure on the board, which included his thoughtful leadership in areas such as the DCCF’s grantmaking cycles and sharing training ideas from the CFO with fellow board members. Letsinger also serves on a number of other boards and committees, including the American Legion, Chamber of Commerce and Ava Rural Fire Department.

“We are so fortunate to have strong community leaders to further our goal of place-based philanthropy,” CFO President Brian Fogle said. “Our affiliate foundation leaders are best suited to understand the needs and priorities of their communities.”

The DCCF was founded in 2003 and holds assets of more than $610,000 as of June 30, 2018.