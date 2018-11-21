Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Caney Church Wednesday evening service began with singing.

Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. We have so many concerns for so few people.

Bro. Bill Austin read Matthew 5:1-26. He read what we call the Beatitudes. Things to strive for to be blessed. And we can be light to the world. Teach others about the commandments of the Lord. Show love to all.

Great words to try to live by. We had a good discussion on God’s wonderful word.

If your church doesn’t have Wednesday service, you will be welcome here.

Sis. Melba taught our youth a good lesson.

One of the things we discussed was if you’ve been saved, you should have a great desire to be in service. We owe the Lord all the praise we can give Him. If your church has services scheduled, you should try to be there. You should be there every time you think the pastor should be there is what I was taught.

Sunday School opened with singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed every one. Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer.

Jack read Psalm 42:1-5 for our devotion. We should be excited for the Lord. Tell others about Him.

After a good Sunday School lesson, we sang Happy Birthday to our pastor, Bill Austin. God bless him.

Praise/worship began with testimony by Janice Lafferty, Melissa Harmon, Jim Lafferty and Jeff Shipley.

We continued praising the Lord in congregational singing.

Pastor Bill spoke this morning from Numbers 10:29-33.

The Lord is saying we are on a journey. Come go with us. The pastor at Caney says we are going to Heaven. Come go with us. This is very important that we follow Christ ad make Heaven our home.

Pastor flipped our service around a little. Special music after the preaching hour. Singers were Melissa Harmon, Kathleen Chaney. We closed service with a song. Very good service.

Sunday evening service began with singing.

Bro. Bill Austin welcomed everyone. Bro. Bill led in prayer.

Special music by Esther, and Kathleen Chaney. We were so glad to have Sis. Esther with us. Bro. Jack Essary brought the evening message from Acts 12:1-24.

Prayer makes a difference. Sometimes we can’t believe that God answers prayer. Sometimes the answer is ‘No.’ Sometimes it is not how we expected. Be sure to give God the glory. When Herod and the people believed Herod was god, the Lord sent an angel to smite Herod and Herod was eaten by worms and died.

Are you giving God the glory He deserves? Follow Christ. Ask Him into your heart before it’s too late. Jesus is the only way to Heaven.

We had a good day in services at Caney.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth a good lesson.

Come worship with us at Caney. You will be welcome.