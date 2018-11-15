Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Nov. 4, 2018 – Caney Sunday School opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone to service. Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer.

Bro. Jack read Matthew 16:13-20 for our devotion.

When standing for Christ, we are standing on solid rock. Let’s speak for Christ at the time He leads.

After Sunday School, Happy Birthday was sung to Kelly Clemons and Janice Lafferty. God bless them. Happy Anniversary was sung to Danny and Jennifer Flannery. God bless them.

Praise/worship began with testimony by Kelly Clemans, Melba Austin, Melissa Harmon, and Jeff Shipley. Service continued with congregational singing and special music by Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning from Mark 14:3-10. Your prayers are a sweet savor to the Lord. They are offensive to the world. Have faith the size of a mustard seed and God will hear your prayers. Walk in love, not in the ways of the world. Be a light for the Lord. Understand the way of the Lord. A message from the Word of God. Hopefully, to every heart that heard this message.

Our time to start on Wed. evening will be at 6 p.m. This is new for us.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer, after Bro. Bill Austin welcomed everyone.

We had a time of testimony with Janice Lafferty and Jack Essary.

Bro. Hi Lambeth blessed us with a special song.

Bro. Jim Lafferty spoke Sun. evening. His scripture was 2 Corinthians 4:9-10 and Psalms 107:1-31. When we are in distress, it is good to know Christ will be with us. The Lord will deliver us when we trust Him. If man would praise the Lord for His goodness, He will satisfy each need. When we live close to the Lord, we are blessed.

A message from God’s Word.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth a lesson.

We are truly blessed at Caney to have the Lord visit us in service even though we are few in number. Come worship with us. You are welcome.

Nov. 11. 2018 – Sunday School began singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. We have many concerns: our nation, lost, bereaved, sick, and deer hunters. Bro. Jeff Shipley led in prayer.

We stood as Bro. Jack read Psalm 26:1-6 for our devotion. There will be a reward for those that are ready to meet the Lord. If you are not ready, you will face God’s judgment.

Praise/worship began with a time of testimony from Janice Lafferty, Jim Lafferty, and Jeff Shiply.

Service continued with congregational singing. Melba Austin and Melissa Harmon sang special music.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was Psalms 100:4. He spoke of how thankful we are for the veterans in our church. Not just the service men and women who stood and worshiped with us at Caney. All veterans are appreciated at our church.

We honored our vets, giving them a good handshake. We have four in our small church.

We were blessed to have a Gideon with us Sunday evening. We are so blessed to have this organization in our country. They reach many people with this ministry. We heard several testimonies of how the Lord reached people through them. Pray for the Gideons. If you can contribute, do so. Tell others about Christ. You can make a difference You don’t have be a Gideon to tell of God’s mercy.

Come worship with us. Caney welcomes you.