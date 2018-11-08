Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Caney Church came together singing praises to the Lord.

Sis. Janice Lafferty took prayer requests/praise reports. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer.

Sis. Janice read Prov. 6:16-18. She spoke how sin is sin. There is no big and little sins. In God’s eyes, it is all the same.

We had a great discussion on a scripture read and shared.

This is a special Sunday for Caney Church. Service opened with prayer requests/praise reports. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. Bro. Jack Essary read Eph. 5:21-33 for our devotion.

We should love others as Christ loves us.

Sing for the King took the service. Sis. Christy Hoagland led us in song. She sang a special.

Bro. James Hoagland brought the message. His scripture was Luke 15:1-10.

God is interested in the ‘least’ people, no matter their circumstances. They are important to God. God is interested in the lost.

Do you have the love for the lost like Christ? A very moving message.

Sis. Christy sang again some moving songs she wrote, “Be Still” listen to God “Freedom”. We all need freedom from something not just men and women in prison.

Bro. Johnny Allen talked about the hope Christ gives. How we can’t really live without hope. His thoughts were based on 1 Timothy 1:14-17. He spoke of all that God has removed from his life. He is now praising God and witnessing to others. He now also brings the hope of Christ to men and women in prison.

A wonderful service. If you get a chance, have this ministry come to your church. Sing for the King ministries at singforthekingministries@gmail.com. Please pray for them.

We had a wonderful lunch then went on hayride up on beautiful Glade Top Trail to Caney Mt. Picnic Area.