Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Oct. 17. Caney Church met Wednesday evening to praise the Lord in song and word.

Bro. Jim Lafferty took the service prayer requests/praise reports. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer.

Bro. Jim read Ephesians 4:23-26 and Ezekiel 18:25. Turn to the Lord. He will reward you for your efforts. He will bless you here plus give you eternal life. He has no pleasure in the death of those that don’t trust in Him.

We had a good discussion on following Christ and trying to live in His will.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth a lesson. We pray that more of the young would take more interest in coming to church. We need to be spiritually fed as much as earthly food. We sure don’t miss very many calls to eat. If only we would hear the call of the Lord to come and dine.

Sunday School opened singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone, Prayer requests/praise reports were taken by Bro. Jeff Shipley led in prayer.

Bro. Jack read Luke 1:26-38 for our devotion. Nothing is impossible with God. We need to have more faith.

After Sunday School we had a time of testimony by Melissa Harmon and Jeff Shipley.

Service continued with congregational singing. Special music by Jim Lafferty, Melissa Harmon, and Le-Ann Kinyon.

Pastor Bill Austin brought the morning message from Hebrews 11:23-27 and Job 7:1-2.

Moses’ parents had faith in the Lord, that He would take care of Moses. Moses had faith that the Lord would take care of him. He gave up worldly esteem and wealth. He wanted the Lord’s reward. God’s promises are true. When we work for the Lord, his reward to us will be great.

Sunday, October 28, Sing for the King ministry was scheduled to be at Caney at 10 am with a chili/soup lunch to follow and the annual hayride.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer.

We praised the Lord with a time of testimony led by Jim Lafferty. Special music by Kathleen Chaney. Bro. Jack Essary brought the message Sunday evening. His scripture was 1 John 1:4. Now is the time to seek the light. Jesus is that light; God is light. Walk in His light. Keep His commandments to show Him you love Him. Shine His light so others can see Him. Do not be afraid of the light, but fear the darkness of sin. A message the world needs to hear.

Sis. Melba taught our youth. She is so faithful to do this.

A good day in the Lord.

Come worship with us. You are welcome.