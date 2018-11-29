Candidate Filing for Spring Election Opens Dec. 11

Candidate filing for the General Municipal Election to be held on April 2, is set to begin on Tuesday, Dec. 11. And, for those who have not registered to vote, registration is open through March 6, 2019.

In the Ava R-I School District, two candidates will be elected to serve on the Board of Education, with each position for a three year term. Candidates must file in the district administration office located at 303 Martin Avenue, in Ava, during regular business hours between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Filing begins at 8:00 a.m. Dec. 11. Please note, however, the office will be closed for Christmas, from Dec. 24, 2018 – Jan. 1, 2019.

Qualifications for school board candidacy are listed in this issue of the newspaper, in the legal section, in the Ava R-I School District public notice.

In Plainview R-VIII, voters will elect two members to the school board, with each candidate filling a three year term. Candidates must file at Plainview, starting at 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 11. Plainview will also be closed for holiday vacation, beginning Dec. 21 at 12:30 p.m. through Jan. 2, 2019.

The City of Ava will have three positions open in the spring, with two seats available on the Board of the Aldermen, with one from each ward, and the office of mayor is also up for election. Those interested in filing for city office must file at City Hall, 404 South Jefferson Street, Ava. Sign up begins Dec. 11, 8:00 a.m.

The Skyline R-II School District will have three open positions on their school board, with two seats for a three year term, and one seat, a one-year term. Individuals interested in filing for a position on the board must file at the school, in the office, beginning Dec. 11.

The Ava Ambulance District will elect two board members, each for a three year term. One board member will be elected from District No. 2, which includes Findley, Miller and Boone townships; and one board member will be elected from District No. 5, which includes part of Benton Township, west of Highway 5, in Douglas County. Ambulance board candidates file at the courthouse in the Douglas County Clerk’s office. Filing opens Dec. 11, 8:00 a.m., and continues during regular business hours.

The Douglas County Health Center Board of Trustees will have two board positions open for election. Both posts are four year terms. Interested candidates file at the Douglas County Clerk’s office, beginning on Dec. 11.

The official candidacy filing period is open from Dec. 11, 2018 through January 15, 2019.