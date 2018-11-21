Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thanksgiving Dinner, with Wagner Church, Saturday, Nov. 24th, 2-4 p.m., at the Fordland Fire Station #4, 14 miles west of Ava on Hwy. 14 to Z, then north 5.3 miles to the fire station. Side dishes are welcome but not required.

Former Hagale employees breakfast @ Archie’s Restaurant, 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24th.

Outdoor live Nativity program at Bryant Ridge Church, Saturday Dec. 1st & Sun. Dec. 2nd at 6 p.m., 285 Sims Rd., Taneyvile, MO (AA to Sims Rd.). For info: (417) 796-2233.

Ava Saddle Club meeting will be held Dec. 3rd at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse. All are welcome!

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

If you need someone to share a meal with, come for a FREE Christmas dinner served by Thornfield House of Prayer at the Ava Lion’s Club, Saturday, Dec 15th at 1:00 p.m. Call 683-0450 before Dec.8th to RSVP.

Christmas Parade Registration Deadline is Tuesday, December 4th, at 5 p.m. at the Ava Chamber of Commerce Office, 810 Collins Ave. Forms are available on the Chamber website.

Christmas Frolic on the Ava Square, Friday, December 7th, 5:30-7:00 p.m. Hosted by the Ava Chamber of Commerce.

2018 Ava Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 8th, at 1 p.m. The theme is “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child.”

