Calendar Of Events

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Chili and Soup Supper, with desserts, Saturday, November 17th at 6 p.m. at Gentry Church. Proceeds go to St. Jude’s Hospital. Everyone is welcome, deer hunters too!

The Douglas County Historical & Genealogical Society will have their monthly meeting, Mon. Nov. 19, 2018 at 6:30 p.m at the Museum. Everyone is welcome to attend.

If you need someone to share a meal with, come for a FREE Christmas dinner served by Thornfield House of Prayer at the Ava Lion’s Club, Saturday, Dec 15th at 1:00 p.m. Call 683-0450 before Dec.8th to RSVP.

Christmas Parade Registration Deadline is Tuesday, December 4th, at 5 p.m. at the Ava Chamber of Commerce Office, 810 Collins Ave. Forms are available on the Chamber website.

Christmas Frolic on the Ava Square, Friday, December 7th, 5:30-7:00 p.m. Hosted by the Ava Chamber of Commerce.

2018 Ava Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 8th, at 1 p.m. The theme is “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child.”

