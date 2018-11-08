Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Board meetings for the Ava Area Ambulance District are held the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince St. in Ava. The November meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 8.

Nov. 9, Friday night singing at Breedon Church. All are welcome. The singing begins at 7 p.m. with fellowship afterwards.

The Douglas & Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel will meet for lunch Tuesday, November 13, 11:30 a.m. at the Pizza Hut. All Public School retirees are welcome.

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society will have their monthly meeting Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 at 6:30 at the Museum. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

