Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Community Meeting, City of Ava, Thurs. Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Community Center.

7-1t

***

Fall Art Show, Ava Art Guild, Oct. 24 – Nov. 3rd, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 303 E. Washington Ave.

6-2t

***

The Do. Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. will host an overnight trail ride on Friday and Saturday Nov. 2-3 at Brushy Creek in Black, MO. Contact: 573-269-4600

6-2t

***

Ava Eagles #3748 Open Door Party & Benefit for the family of Baby Bethany Lewis, Saturday, Nov. 3rd, 11 am. – Midnight. Chili Cook-Off 11a.m. – 1p.m., Pool Tournament Noon registration; Texas Hold ‘Em 3 p.m. registration; Karoke 8 p.m. – Midnight.

7-1t

***

Brother Nathan Humbyrd will be a guest speaker for the Sunday, Nov. 4th morning service at Blackjack Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m.

7-1t

***

The Do. Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. will host a trail ride on Wed. Nov. 7th, 10 a.m. at Big Creek Basin off Hwy. 160. Contact: 417-989-0813.

7-1t

***

Board meetings for the Ava Area Ambulance District are held the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince St. in Ava. The November meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 8.

7-2t