Breedon – Clara Lafferty

11-26-18 Pastor Cub began service with the reading of Psalms 120.

Wilma dismissed us to classes as she prayed for Clara, Cub, and the sick that we missed in church.

The children’s class studied from Genesis 12:1-8. God sent Abraham, who was then called Abram, to a new land with the promise to bless Abraham, his family, and “all peoples on earth.”

The adult class studied from Acts Chapters 21-23 where Paul returned to Jerusalem and was apprehended by the Jews. He declares how he was converted, and the Jews vow to kill him, but he is sent to Felix, the governor.

We did not do our questions and answers because of those that were out with sickness.

The blessing was prayed on the offering and David Williams collected the offering while Jacelyn Terry collected the coins for Christ.

After congregational singing, Jacelyn Terry and Peyton Souder sang with grandparents Ronnie and Sue Thomas.

Judy Willis sang a beautiful song with David Lafferty at the piano. Then Judy, David, and Ronnie sang a special together.

Pastor Cub preached his message from 1 John Chapter 3. “Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us,…”

The invitation to come to the Lord was given and Ronnie dismissed service in prayer.

Thank you for your prayers concerning our pastor and Clara and please keep them lifted up to the Lord for healing and strength.