Breedon – Clara Lafferty

Pastor Cub began service with the reading of Psalms 121.

Evelyn Harper dismissed to classes with prayer.

The children’s lesson was from 1 Kings 17:1-6. God told Elijah to hide from King Ahab, and that He had commanded the ravens to feed Elijah there by the brook Cherith.

The adult class studied Acts 18 and 20.

Questions were answered and new questions were asked for next week.

Wilma Hampton asked the blessing on the offering and Darrell collected the offering while Jacelyn collected the coins for Christ.

We had congregational singing, followed by specials. Judy Willis sang while her bother, David Lafferty, played the piano.

Judy Willis and Ronnie and Sue Thomas also sang a special.

Pastor Cub preached the message from 1 Peter Chapter 2.

The invitation was given and we had prayer at the altar for those in need.

Clara is home now, but needs your prayers for strength and healing. She has several doctor appointments before and after Thanksgiving.