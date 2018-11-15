Breedon – Clara Lafferty

Nov. 11, 2018. Pastor Cub opened service with the reading of Psalms 53. Evelyn Harper dismissed to classes with prayer.

The children’s lesson was from 1 Samuel 1:1-11, 19-20. Hannah asked God for a baby boy and he blessed her with Samuel.

The adult class studied from Acts 15-17.

Questions were answered and new questions were asked to be found for next week.

Bill Harper asked the blessing on the offering and Darrell Hampton collected the offering while Jacelyn Terry collected the coins for Christ.

We had congregational singing.

Then, special singing by Jacelyn Terry and little sister Lyrah Morgan, who sang “Jesus Loves Me.” Jacelyn also sang, “The World’s Greatest Story,” with grandma Sue Thomas.

“Wonderful Words of Life” was sung by Judy Willis and granddaughter Makala. Pastor Cub and Judy also sang a special.

Roy Hampton brought the message from Matt. 3 and Rev. 21. Be ready to meet the Lord.

The invitation for salvation was offered then Judy closed the service with prayer.

Clara has doctor appointments this week, and may get to come home Wednesday from the nursing home. Please keep her and Cub in your prayers.