Breedon – Clara Lafferty

Service opened with Pastor Cub reading Psalms 126. Wilma Hampton led in prayer and we were dismissed to classes.

The adult class studied from Acts Chapters 12-14. Sunday School questions were answered and new questions asked. A special card of thanks from Loren and Hazel Maggard was read.

Sue asked the blessing on the offering and David Williams collected the offerings and the coins for Christ that our young ones usually collect.

Hymns were sung by the congregation. Then Judy Willis sang a special while Cub accompanied her on his guitar.

Pastor Cub’s message was from 1 Peter 1:1-25.

The invitation fro salvation was given and Ronnie closed the service in prayer.

Friday night will be our monthly singing. All are welcome. The singing begins at 7 p.m. with fellowship afterwards.

We thank you for your prayers for Clara and ask you to continue to pray for her and Cub as she gains strength in the nursing home and awaits doctor appointments to decide treatment.