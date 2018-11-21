Bradleyville R-1

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that declarations of candidacy for Director of the Board of Education for Bradleyville R-I School 2 (two), 3 (three) year terms on the April 3, 2019 ballot, may be filed with the Secretary of the Board of Education in the school district office during regular business hours Tuesday through Friday beginning December 11th 2018, at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m. on January 15th, 2019. The office will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on December 19th (between December 20th and January 2nd, please follow directions on the office door due to holiday closings).

11-22-10-2t