Books-n-Bits at the The Douglas County Public Library

We would like to thank everyone who purchased items at the Friends of the Library book sale last month. Proceeds from this sale will go toward funding our partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Everyone is invited to come to our Buy-One-Get-One-Free Scholastic Book Fair, which will be held in the library conference room Nov. 12th-16th during regular library hours, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. There will be lots of good children’s books to choose from, which will make great Christmas gifts. Make plans now to stop in and shop.
Among the new books the library has to offer, you will find:
FICTION
Red War, by Kyle Mills
Salt Lane, by William Shaw
Swift Vengeance, by T. Jefferson Parker
Ambush, by James Patterson
The Man Who Came Uptown, by George Pelecnos
Clock Dancer, by Anne Tyler
As the Tide Comes In, by Cindy Woodsmall
Walking Shadows, by Faye Kellerman
Foundryside, by Robert Jackson Bennett
A Borrowing of Bones, by Paula Munier
A Spark of Light, by Jodi Picoult
Holy Ghost, by John Standford
Unsheltered, by Barbara Kingsolver
Every Breath, by Nicholas Sparks
NONFICTION
The Poison Squad, by Deborah Blum
Leadership in Turbulent Times, by Doris Kearns Goodwin
We Fed an Island, by Jose Andreas
Copycat Cooking, by Six Sisters Staff
Indianapolis, by Lynn Vincent
Calypso, by David Sedaris
Pence: the Path to Power, by Andrea Neal
Small Fry, by Lisa Brennan-Jobs
Al Franken: Giant of the Senate, by Al Franken
Whiskey in a Teacup, by Reese Witherspoon
In Pieces, by Sally Field
DVDs
The Little Riders
The Sparrows
A Box of Faith
Savage Land
Two for the Show
The North Pole est. 1880
Christmas Ranch
Sophie and Sheba
In the Arms of Angels
Appalachian Trail
An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving