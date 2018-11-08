Books-n-Bits at the The Douglas County Public Library

We would like to thank everyone who purchased items at the Friends of the Library book sale last month. Proceeds from this sale will go toward funding our partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Everyone is invited to come to our Buy-One-Get-One-Free Scholastic Book Fair, which will be held in the library conference room Nov. 12th-16th during regular library hours, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. There will be lots of good children’s books to choose from, which will make great Christmas gifts. Make plans now to stop in and shop.

Among the new books the library has to offer, you will find:

FICTION

Red War, by Kyle Mills

Salt Lane, by William Shaw

Swift Vengeance, by T. Jefferson Parker

Ambush, by James Patterson

The Man Who Came Uptown, by George Pelecnos

Clock Dancer, by Anne Tyler

As the Tide Comes In, by Cindy Woodsmall

Walking Shadows, by Faye Kellerman

Foundryside, by Robert Jackson Bennett

A Borrowing of Bones, by Paula Munier

A Spark of Light, by Jodi Picoult

Holy Ghost, by John Standford

Unsheltered, by Barbara Kingsolver

Every Breath, by Nicholas Sparks

NONFICTION

The Poison Squad, by Deborah Blum

Leadership in Turbulent Times, by Doris Kearns Goodwin

We Fed an Island, by Jose Andreas

Copycat Cooking, by Six Sisters Staff

Indianapolis, by Lynn Vincent

Calypso, by David Sedaris

Pence: the Path to Power, by Andrea Neal

Small Fry, by Lisa Brennan-Jobs

Al Franken: Giant of the Senate, by Al Franken

Whiskey in a Teacup, by Reese Witherspoon

In Pieces, by Sally Field

DVDs

The Little Riders

The Sparrows

A Box of Faith

Savage Land

Two for the Show

The North Pole est. 1880

Christmas Ranch

Sophie and Sheba

In the Arms of Angels

Appalachian Trail

An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving