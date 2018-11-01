Black Oak – Donna Dodson

And I say unto you, ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. Luke 11:9

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Ephesians 5:21-33 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Charleigh Strong, Colt Little, AnnaBelle Johnson, and Brayden Lansdown did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed special singing fro Brayden, Norma Corpeling, and Pastor David.

Pastor David preached God’s message from Luke 11:9-11 and John 14:23. If we stay in God’s will He will bless us for it.

We enjoyed our delicious birthday/anniversary dinner at noon.

Sunday evening was our singing and testimony service. We were truly blessed.

We have Wednesday evening Bible study at six.

Please pray with us for Justin Souder, Howard Strong, Max Stephens, Christine Clayton, Theta Nokes, Lois Graham, Betty Satterfield, Pete & Helen Workman, Judy McSwain, Becky, Cassie, Parker, our children, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country, and leaders, and each other.

May God bless you all this week.