Black Oak – Donna Dodson

If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. – James 1:5

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 46 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for Kenny Breeding, Bailey Strong, Dara Strong, Tiffanee Satterfield, and family, Zamber Little and family, Becky, Megan Goforth, Macee Breeding, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, bereaved, law enforcement, country and leaders, our children, and each other.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Happy Birthday to Chase Dodson, Melanie Breeding, Brandon Turley, Kenny Adams, and Tripp Caudill.

Hunter, Charleigh, Parker, and Braden did the penny march for Camp Piland. Cute little helpers.

We enjoyed specials from Braden Lansdown, Theta Nokes, Norma Corpeling, Wanda Goss, and Pastor David. Pastor David preached God’s message from James 1:1-5.

Bible study on Wednesday is at 6 p.m.

Our program and Thanksgiving/Christmas dinner, along with birthdays for November & December will be Sunday, Dec. 2nd.

May God bless you all this week.