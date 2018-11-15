Black Oak – Donna Dodson

The harvest truly is great, but the laborers are few. Luke 10:2

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 24:1-6 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Owen Elliott, Brayden Lansdown, Colt Little, and Liviya Wharton did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed special singing from Brayden, Theta Nokes, and Norma Corpeling.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from 2 Corinthians 6:1-2.

Sunday evening began with singing. We had good testimonies.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Matthew 16:24-28. Deny ourselves, a true Christian will and be about the Father’s business, which is seeing souls saved.

We are planning to have Bible Study on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Please pray with us for the students, Howard Strong, Tiffanee Satterfield, Wanda Goss & family, Zamber Little & family, Lois Graham, Betty Satterfield, Melanie LeClear, Theta Nokes, Judy McSwain, Becky, Pete & Helen Workman, and our children, military, law enforcement, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, country & leaders and each other.

May God bless you all this week.