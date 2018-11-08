Black Oak – Donna Dodson

If ye love me, keep my commandments. – John 14:15

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Matthew 16:13-20 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brothers Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Zoe Shull, AnnaBelle Johnson, and Harper Adams did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We sang Happy Birthday to Bro. Richard Potter and we wish him many more.

We enjoyed the special singing from Sister Norma Corpeling.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from 1 Peter 5:8.

Sunday evening began with singing. Theta Nokes and Ella Faye Mitchell each sang a special.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Romans, James, and Genesis.

We have Bible study on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Please pray with us for all the bereaved, sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, country, and leaders, law enforcement, Lois Graham, Betty Satterfield, Pete and Helen Workman, Judy McSwain, Becky, Dara, Zamber & family, Tiffanee Satterfield, Veda Bushong, children, Donna, and each other.

We will have our Nov. & Dec. birthday dinners combined on Dec. 2nd. We are planning to have our program that morning.

May God bless you all this week.