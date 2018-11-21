Black Jack – Carol Murdy

Blackjack Church would like to extend our hopes that all will have a wonderful and enjoyable Thanksgiving Holiday this week. God has certainly blessed our nation with abundance and hopefully this can be shared among all. While we busily try to gather as much stuff as we can to call our own, let us remember that none of what we gather can go with us when we leave this world. Gluttony goes beyond eating to excess. It encompasses a wanton drive to gather as much as we can of the world beyond what we can use or enjoy.

While we are blessed to have, we are blessed all the more to share while meeting our own needs at the same time. The fever pitch of buying because something is on sale should be tempered with the consideration of whether that item is needed. The more we have, the more we have to take care of and to be stewards of. A lot of stress today stems from the overwhelming amount of things that require our time and attention to maintain, repair or keep clean.

Without enough time to take care of things, depression and stress can over take us. We give up trying to adequately care for what we have as we get behind and feel over whelmed. The devil wants us to feel and act defeated for if we do in one area, we will in another. We can forget that we are overcomers and victorious over all things in Jesus Christ. We are to be anxious about nothing. Let’s be careful not to overwhelm ourselves.

Happy Thanksgiving to all. Service will be at l0:00 am Sunday with a fellowship meal to follow. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. God bless all.