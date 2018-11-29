Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Pastor Bob and Darlene Sorensen were surprised early last week with a visit from their daughter, Sally Sorensen, and her fiancé, Tim Henderson, who were taking the long way on a trip to Kansas from their homes in northern Michigan. Tim and Sally both work for the Camp Cobeac Bible Institute near Houghton Lake. They attended the special Thanksgiving service, Tuesday evening. Tim played a special song with his trumpet. Tim and Sally went on their way to Kansas, Friday morning.

Pastor Bob and Darlene Sorensen drove to St. Louis, Wednesday, to be with her parents, Don and Doris Taschner, for Thanksgiving. Don and Doris live in a residential facility so all Darlene had to do was show up for dinner and just enjoy that visit with her parents. No dishes to do either. Everybody was safe home by Saturday evening.

Tom Stillings and Joyce Greenwood of Ozark, and Cliff and Debra Bohnstedt and his grandson, Kaden, of Springfield, had a Thanksgiving meal with Norma Stillings on Saturday. They changed into work clothes afterward and got to work cleaning leaves out of the gutters, doing some caulking, and other things to get ready for winter. Alan Stillings came a little after 3:00, and when he had eaten, he helped Tom move furniture out of the living room, some of it into other rooms and some into the shop building. Norma is planning to have the walls painted and put down new carpet.

Norma Stillings sang a special song before the preaching service, Sunday morning. Pastor Bob brought a message in keeping with Thanksgiving, “Giving Thanks unto the Lord” from Psalm 107.

When we gather around a big feast and are surrounded by families and friends, it is easy to give thanks for those things and we should, but there is more than that for which we should give thanks. We should be thankful that God is good. All good things come from him. We can be glad that God’s righteous, goodness endures forever and his mercy is boundless, preserving, pardoning, and opening the way for salvation. When we have been redeemed from the hands of the enemy, we can be sure that when the time comes, God will deliver us out of this world to one that is far better.