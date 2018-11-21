Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

The ladies met for their Bible study, Friday afternoon. They are reading in Revelation and were curious about the precious stones that are mentioned there, so Darlene Sorensen did some research, found some information about the names and colors of various stones and shared that with the ladies. Darlene brought a rock collection that she showed the ladies. There are stones for every color of the rainbow. God has created a great many beautiful stones that we see here on earth, we can only imagine how beautiful heaven will be.

Some of the Bethany Baptist Church folks ate pizza with Pastor Bob and Darlene Sorensen Friday evening. They watched a good movie while they ate. We are thankful that Bob and Darlene are willing to share their home in this way.

We saw the snow and it was pretty, but we were also glad that it melted off real quick. This may be just a hint of what may come this winter.

Matthew and Rebecca Rose and their five daughters were our guests at church Sunday. It is their hope that they will raise enough support to go as missionaries to Kenya in another year. Although they were approved by a mission agency, they must go out to individual churches to get the financial and prayer support that they will need.

Matthew had been a full time youth pastor in Hinesville, Georgia for a couple of years before the call to missions became too strong to ignore. He and his wife are both well trained musicians and could have continued active in churches here in America, but they each feel that God has pointed them to Kenya.

Matthew, Rebecca, and two of their daughters, Deborah, and Hannah, provided special music in the services.

During Matthew’s message, he said that God was worthy of our service and that serving God is not just a duty to be carried out, but a privilege. We may have felt God’s call for us to do a certain thing, but for different reasons failed to obey. We may also serve God with a wrong heart attitude. Could we just be making sure that we look good in our church and community? Christians have all been called by God to be saints, set apart for his service. We may struggle with righteousness, but our lifestyle and our verbal witness should show our faith in the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. Can we truly say that we are servants of the Lord?