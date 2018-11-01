Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Nina Carter stopped by the home of Norma Stillings, Friday evening, to bring by an invoice and to co-sign a check for Douglas County C.H.A.R.T. Nina had submitted some ads to the paper announcing the “Drug Take Back” that was held last Saturday at the sheriff’s office. Nina is the Chair of the Substance Abuse Prevention Committee of C.H.A.R.T. Norma is treasurer for C.H.A.R.T.

Norma Stillings drove to Cabool, Saturday, to attend the Hospice Compassus Team Picnic for Employees and Volunteers. The sun was shining making it a perfect day for a picnic.

Terri Hall drove to St. Louis on the weekend to visit with Ali Hall who is attending the Missouri Baptist University there. It was their Homecoming Football Game and they had Parent Recognition.

It was good to have visitors come in the morning preaching service. We hope that they felt welcome and will come again.

Lola Mayberry and Norma Stillings sang and played the piano at Rocky Ridge Healthcare at Mansfield. Then Lola conducted a “Name that Tune” with residents while Norma visited with a couple of residents.

Pastor Robert Sorensen brought a message, “Acquaint Thyself with God.”

Many Christians seem to have spiritual amnesia about how important it is that a Christian look, think, talk, and live like God. Seeing that their salvation has been purchased at such a great cost, it would seem that a Christian should wish to pattern their life in ways that please God. But how can they know what pleases God?

The first step in getting acquainted with God is to read scripture and lay up the words in their hearts. Then they should listen to sermons and be ready to accept correction. There is sacrifice involved in the process. Some things will have to be given up such as pride of position and it possibly will cost something. God asks us for service. Working for God is working with Him and if we work with Him long enough we will get to know Him better. Then there is prayer. We can consider how Moses prayed, how Abraham prayed, and Paul. They had become well acquainted with God through effective prayer and experiencing God’s answers. The question is, “ How well do we know him?”